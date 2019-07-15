Steps to prevent electronics from overheating, catching on fire

Monday, July 15, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gabriel Powell is 4-year-old who was playing with his tablet when it suddenly burst into flames.

From cell phones to tablets, and other game consoles we all have tons of electronics around our homes. Which has us wondering how often does this happen and why.

News 12 talked to an electronics expert who says this kind of thing happens more often than you think.

"I was playing my game and it got on fire," said 4-year-old Gabriel Powell, whose tablet caught fire.

Gabriel Powell's tablet was destroyed but the owner of Gadget Repair Clinic is not surprised.

She's seen this before.

"It can happen with laptops, it can happen with tablets, anything that has a battery really. We've even seen it on a Beats headphone," said Jennifer Mendez, the owner of Gadget Repair Clinic.

You name it they fix it. Jennifer says their security cameras even caught this scary moment.

"My technician was working on an iPhone device and it was already swollen, when he lifted it up it started smoking, to where we had to use that extinguisher back there. It does happen more so then you think,” said Mendez.

The battery overheated, something Jennifer says can be easy to do if you're not careful.

"A lot of people think it's safe to just pick up any charger that fits but it is a common issue that you see across the board with Samsung, Motorolla, LG, or Apple. If it's not the correct voltage, if it's too high or too low it can cause damage to a certain degree, or even to where it explodes," said Mendez.

Overcharging is another issue that can spark a fire.

"Never charge your device overnight, because you could damage the battery. Even on like the old school flip phones, I would say the same thing to my customers," said Mendez.

Your car charger is another danger. Jennifer says it gives a more powerful and faster charge. If you keep it plugged in too long and it's sitting in the sunlight that could be fuel to a fire.

It's surprising how many things can lead to starting a fire in one of your devices. Jennifer says it's also best to exit out of all the apps you have open in the background. It's not just making sure you have the right cable to charge your phone but also the charging block.

