Staying ahead: Tybee Island prepares for Hurricane Dorian

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One advantage of a slow-moving storm is that it gives you more time to get ready. Tybee Island has been taking full advantage of boarding up windows and stacking sandbags.

But they’re doing something else. They are bringing in truckloads full of sand and gravel reinforcing the dunes, trying to keep the Atlantic Ocean off the streets of Tybee Island.

Trey Hopkinson was only 11 when Hurricane David came through.

“This very spot we’re standing in right now. The waves broke over us and into the parking lot,” said Trey Hopkinson from Savannah.

That was before they replaced a small seawall with this dune system.

“Instead of climbing up and over to get to the beach we used to go straight down about 12 feet to get to the beach,” said Hopkinson.

So as Dorian continues its slow spin northward, Trey is hoping this work will be enough this time.

“It helps until it breaks through like it did the last storm. It ended up coming thru the streets. So yeah it’s much better than what they had before,” said Hopkinson.

