Stay out of the water: Savannah Riverkeeper warns sewage spill from Friday polluted several creeks in CSRA

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Almost one and a half million gallons of sewage is left to clean up after flooding last Friday, and all of that sewage ends up right in our rivers.

Now the Savannah Riverkeeper is urging people to stay out of the water. So, what’s the plan?

The plan is to stay of the water, monitor fecal levels, and find the problem spots. The water is calm today and it looks normal, but there's more than a million gallons of sewage in there.

It’s a stinky situation to say the least.

Richard Sabo lives right off of Raes Creek, probably the most famous body of water in the area -- now flooded with sewage.

"I was amazed because the water was above, and it looked like a raging river,” Sabo said.

It's not the only spot. Augusta Utilities reported nine different sewage spills with a total of 1.4 million gallons of sewage. Two spills went into Raes Creek, five into Phinizy Swamp, and one into Rock Creek.

The biggest spill impacted Butler Creek with 719,000+ gallons after an overflow at the wastewater treatment plant.

"That is human sewage that comes with all the diseases and bacteria,” Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus said. “It is very, very diluted sewage, so that's good because it had a lot of rainwater in it, but this is not a waterway you want to get into immediately the next day."

Bonitabus says all that sewage ends up in the river. That’s why they’re out there testing the water for bacteria and fecal levels.

But until all that waste flushes itself out, it’s best to stay out of the water and keep your pets out, too.

The city's old system had sewage and storm drains all in the same pipe. The Riverkeeper says Friday's spills give the city the opportunity to identify problem spots.

City officials say they are working on two sewer system improvement projects that will help the next time it floods.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.