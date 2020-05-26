Statewide Offices in GA on the Primary Ballot

Several statewide offices in Georgia will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Senate



David Perdue (R-Incumbent)



Sarah Riggs Amico (D)



Marckeith Dejesus (D)



James Knox (D)



Tricia Carpenter McCracken (D)



Jon Ossoff (D)



Maya Dillard Smith (D)



Teresa Tomlinson (D)



U.S. House Of Representatives District 10



Jody Hice (R-Incumbent)



Andrew Ferguson (D)



Tabitha Johnson-Green (D)



U.S. House of Representatives District 12



Rick Allen (R-Incumbent)



Liz Johnson (D)



Dan Steiner (D)



GA Senate District 23



Trey Allen (R)



Max Burns (R)



Ceretta Smith (D)



GA State House District 128



Mack Jackson (D)



Danny Thomas Jr (D)



Augusta District Attorney



Jason Hasty (R)



Natalie Paine (R-Incumbent)



Jared Williams (D)



Middle GA District Attorney



Tripp Fitzner (R)



Tony May (R)



GA Supreme Court



Beth Beskin



Charlie Bethel



GA Supreme Court Justice



Hal Moroz



Sarah Warren



Middle GA Superior Court Judge



Tobe Karrh



Tommy Smith



