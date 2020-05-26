Statewide Offices in GA on the Primary Ballot

Several statewide offices in Georgia will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.
The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.
Senate
- David Perdue (R-Incumbent)
- Sarah Riggs Amico (D)
- Marckeith Dejesus (D)
- James Knox (D)
- Tricia Carpenter McCracken (D)
- Jon Ossoff (D)
- Maya Dillard Smith (D)
- Teresa Tomlinson (D)
U.S. House Of Representatives District 10
- Jody Hice (R-Incumbent)
- Andrew Ferguson (D)
- Tabitha Johnson-Green (D)
U.S. House of Representatives District 12
- Rick Allen (R-Incumbent)
- Liz Johnson (D)
- Dan Steiner (D)
GA Senate District 23
- Trey Allen (R)
- Max Burns (R)
- Ceretta Smith (D)
GA State House District 128
- Mack Jackson (D)
- Danny Thomas Jr (D)
Augusta District Attorney
- Jason Hasty (R)
- Natalie Paine (R-Incumbent)
- Jared Williams (D)
Middle GA District Attorney
- Tripp Fitzner (R)
- Tony May (R)
GA Supreme Court
- Beth Beskin
- Charlie Bethel
GA Supreme Court Justice
- Hal Moroz
- Sarah Warren
Middle GA Superior Court Judge
- Tobe Karrh
- Tommy Smith
