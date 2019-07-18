State opens 'formal investigation' into daycare that allegedly let 2-year-old wander off

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Achilles, 2, wandered away from a daycare and a complete stranger found him in the street. Thankfully, through the power of social media, the child was quickly reunited with his mom.

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta daycare is now under state investigation after a mother says her 2-year-old child wandered off from the facility.

According to Bright from the Start, the state's daycare regulatory arm, they have opened a "formal investigation" against A Child's Dream Childcare and Learning Center.

The Deans Bridge Road facility was the subject of a story Wednesday night where Kiara Lambert, the mother of 2-year-old Achilles, said her child managed to leave the daycare and was only located due to a stranger.

Lambert says she was taking night classes at Aiken Technical College. When she went to pick up her son from A Child's Dream Daycare, she couldn’t believe what she heard.

“She was like, 'Oh, I didn't know your son was here today,' and I was like, red flag, 'What do you mean you don't know my son was here today?'" said Lambert.

According to Bright from the Start, the daycare had not self-reported the incident and they are still waiting on Lambert to reach out to them.

"Based on the information provided in your report, we felt it was important to go ahead and open an investigation based on two potential rule violations: Supervision-Watchful Oversight in relation to the missing child, and Applicable Laws and Regulations in regard to the expired business license," a statement from the regulatory agency said.

