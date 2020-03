Thursday, March 5, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for all counties south of Interstate 20.

Kemp says he made the declaration due to severe weather and flooding that has soaked the area in recent days.

Kemp says he's also been in touch with FEMA to help south Georgians deal with the weather.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.