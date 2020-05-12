LIVE NOW: State legislator to hold 12 p.m. news conference at cemetery where Ahmaud Arbery is buried

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Ahmaud Arbery was shot back on Feb. 23 in Brunswick, GA. Gregory and Travis McMichael have since been charged with murder.

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local state legislator will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Hephzibah Rep. Gloria Frazier will speak at New Springfield Baptist Church cemetery in Waynesboro at 12 p.m,

That cemetery is where Arbery was buried by his family following the Feb. 23 shooting that took his life.

Two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, have been charged with aggravated assault and murder in the connection with the incident.

The McMichaels, believing Arbery to be a burglary suspect, shot the 25-year-old during a morning run, according to police reports.

