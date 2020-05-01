State leaders push for residents to wear face masks in public to fight COVID-19 spread

Friday, May 1, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the state continues to re-open more portions of the economy, Gov. Brian Kemp and state health leaders are urging residents to wear face masks in public.

The suggestion comes Friday afternoon, as state leaders say a cloth mask is acceptable to wear in community settings where social distancing may be difficult.

"Cloth face coverings help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may be infected and not know it from transmitting it to others," a statement from the state said.

However, state leaders say the use of cloth masks should still not take the place of social distancing, hand washing, and other good hygiene techniques.

