State gang committee discusses gang violence in state, Augusta

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia lawmakers are meeting today to discuss gang violence in the state.

The Committee on Gang and Youth Violence is meeting for the third time Wednesday.

Committee members say violence from gang activity is a growing problem across the state.

The committee has also revealed that there are over 100 gangs in the Augusta area alone.

The committee says they want to come up with more programs and funding to help kids, and they're planning to take ideas and a new plan back to the state.

