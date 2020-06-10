State election issues make officials hope for a change come November

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Voters in certain counties didn’t cast their ballots until after midnight, and results of some races have yet to come in. State leaders pointing fingers at County employees. County employees pointing the finger right back.

All agree this election did not go down the way it should have.

Georgia’s primary election looks more like a blame game than a political race.

“It’s just totally a disorganized mess. They had three additional months to get ready for this. What did they do? They squandered that time,” Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, said on Election day.

The Secretary of State’s office says the issues were not due to equipment failures but “a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training, and failures of leadership.”

Raffensperger claims the main issues were in Atlanta's Dekalb and Fulton counties. The big issues around Atlanta were limited to a few precincts which suggest to him, it’s a county issue.​

“It gets back to the employees didn’t understand the system,” he said. “So what were they doing for all these months? All of a sudden they wake up and say let’s have an election on Tuesday?”

But other leaders -- don’t accept that.

“The Secretary of State is the superintendent of elections. That means it is his job to make sure that democracy works in every county,” Stacey Abrams said. “What we saw happen in Georgia was a failure of investment, a failure of training, and a failure of direction.”

And she notes the problems were not just in Atlanta-- but statewide, spanning from Chatham county to Athens, to right here in Augusta.

“I really don’t have a comment on that. Those are his words, not mine,” Lynn Bailey of the Richmond County Board of Elections, said. “Here, we had two precincts that didn’t get open on time and that’s unusual. Here, we’re still counting ballots a day after the election. Also unusual. But overall, I think our workers have performed very well.”

Raffensperger and other leaders across the state are saying they hope this race won’t be indicative of what’s to come in November.

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also tweeted about the problems just being limited to Atlanta’s southside.

Let’s all work, hope and pray that this not be a preview of November. https://t.co/C0hwqCtJ4v — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 9, 2020

