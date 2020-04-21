State board releases guidance for salons, spas and barbershops to reopen

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued guidance for the safe reopening of Georgia's salons and spas.

Salon/shop owners and managers should use the OSHA'Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19'a> as a guide for reopening. Below are some of the top-level guidelines for salon and spa operators to follow. The complete list of guidelines will be available here.

These guidelines feature information regarding:

Temperature Checks

Screening Questions

Limit People In Shops/Salons

Maintain Social Distancing

Use of Personal Protective Equipment and Best Practices

Disinfection

Administration

"I deeply appreciate the work of Kay Kendrick and the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers to prepare guidelines for implementation by Georgia's shops and salons," Gov. Kemp said, in the release. "As we begin the process of safely reopening our economy, it is critical that business owners, operators, and contractors adhere strictly to increased safety and sanitation guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Working together, I am confident that we can get these sectors back online and work to ensure the health and safety of all Georgians."

A full list of these guidelines will be made available on the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers' website.

