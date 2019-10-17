State, Burke Co. looking at options with River Road after growing concern over accidents

Thursday, October 17, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/ NBC 26 at 7

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two Plant Vogtle employees died in a head-on crash on Monday, questions are being raised about how to make River Road safer.

River Road winds from Mike Padgett Highway about 15 miles to Plant Vogtle. It's the main route for workers.

You can see the steam from miles away, but along the way this road is riddled with a deadly past.

"I've been runoff the road numerous times, and I had to get over on the shoulder to avoid being hit by someone myself," said Donnie Prescott, a former Plant Vogtle worker.

Prescott worked at Plant Vogtle for three years. Last year, he lost a friend who was driving to work on River Road.

"Clipped this guy and killed him," Prescott said. "I mean, hit him head on. He was dead on impact."

About 8,000 employees drive the road each week. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, eight have died on it over the past three years.

The state owns the road from Mike Padgett Highway to Highway 80.

Recently, they widened Mike Padgett, and also installed a traffic signal at River Road. But, why?

"Having a lot of rear-end crashes, a lot of angle collisions with the limited passing opportunities,"said Kyle Collins, district communications officer for Georgia DOT. "So capacity and safety."

The county owns the rest. A Burke County commissioner told News 12 they are considering a traffic study.

Prescott says Plant Vogtle should step in to help.

"Set aside some money or a fund to help maybe police it better or more patrol officers, or widening the road or whatever it would take," Prescott said.

GDOT says getting widening on the books could take 5 to 10 years.

More signs or other safety measures could be considered but with time.

"Yeah, it would be a hassle as far as congestion I guess, and traffic and delays, but what is a life worth though?" Prescott said.

The Burke County Sheriff's office says no matter what is done on this road, speeding is the main issue. They'll be doing some safe driving programs at Plant Vogtle in the coming weeks.

GDOT says if locals ask for changes with River Road, then they'll gladly listen. We also reached out to Georgia Power to see if they were considering helping with any changes. They were not able to give us an answer.

But, they did say they continually warn employees about safety on and off the job site.