Starting out young, learning to manage finances

Monday, August 12, 2019

News 12 this Morning

WARREN COUNTY, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sometimes life hits us hard. For senior, Zaria Hubert senior year has just began but, the thought of college is the only thing on her mind.

"Being that I am a senior and that's where you really have to buckle down and start doing more. I'm currently looking at, okay make a list of the schools that I want to go to and look at the tuition cost, and do they have the program that I want to go into, and how the students in that particular program are going do they graduate and receive a job," Zaria explains.

Zaria says money is the biggest concern when she thinks about college.

However, her school, Warren County High is hoping to prepare her for the challenges she'll face dealing with money now, and week into the future.

Teacher, Scott Swann tells News 12 the different topics they'll learn, "how to handle bank accounts, savings accounts checking accounts but, also how to handle debt how to avoid the traps and pitfalls of debt and to create generational wealth."

This is the first year the personal finance class will be taught at Warren County High.

The curriculum is developed by businessman, Dave Ramsey but, students will also hear from community members, sharing their own financial mistakes and successes.

Swann emphasizes,

"Sometimes hearing from a teacher everyday they sometimes forget that we are real people with real struggles. By bringing people in from the community you know, come in and speak honestly about their financial successes as well as their failures goes along way to making everything we learn in the classroom real. "

The first panel left students with the urge to save money, create a budget, and for students like Zaria, the class gave them hope for the future.