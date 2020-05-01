Starlink-3 Satellites Visible Early Sunday in CSRA

Friday, May 1, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're an early riser and a fan of night time phenomena then don't miss the Starlink-3 satellites make a pass over the CSRA early Sunday morning.

This will look strange to first time viewers. It will basically look like a series of bright lights following each other in the night sky.

The pass over starts at 5:26 AM Sunday for areas near Augusta. The satellites will start in the northwestern sky and exit out of the southeast sky. They will reach a maximum altitude above the horizon of 54 degrees. The total time from start to finish will take 6 minutes.

Starlink-3 is a series of 60 satellites launched by Space X on January 29th, 2020. They have a orbit altitude of 340 miles. Their mission is to provide internet access in remote areas around the world. Starlink-3 is part of a series of Starlink chains that eventually will total 12,000 satellites.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.