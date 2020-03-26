Starbucks offering free coffee to first responders during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starbucks is offering free coffee to first responders and workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative started Wednesday and will run through May 3 at participating U.S. Starbucks locations.

First responders, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital workers, medical researchers, and medical staff will receive a tall coffee, hot or iced, at no charge.

“The initiative is inspired by Starbucks employees who have already been giving back in their communities, and follows steps taken by the company in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis to shift store operations, increase catastrophe pay and hourly wages for partners, and commit to paying all store partners for the next 30 days regardless of their decision to come to work,” Starbucks said.

The Starbucks Foundation also plans to donate $500K to U.S. frontline responders, with $250K going to Operation Gratitude to support delivery of 50k care packages to healthcare workers, Starbucks says. The other $250K will go to Direct Relief to support delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items.

Starbucks is currently offering to-go or drive thru only options. The company says they have also expanded benefits to include 30 days of catastrophe pay for all employees.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.