UPDATE: Standoff on Boy Scout Road ends in gunfire

UPDATE:

7:30PM

Deputies confirm the suspect in the standoff on Boy Scout Road shot himself and is on the way to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Burke County deputies issued a correction, the suspect in this standoff is not the same suspect involved in the Wilkes County standoff that began as a domestic violence incident Monday night.

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County dispatch confirms they are working a standoff at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.

They say the call came in just after 5 p.m.

Burke County Sheriff's Office confirms the suspect is the same person involved in a domestic violence incident in Wilkes County Monday night.

That incident also resulted in a standoff that ended in a fire, claiming the life of one unidentified man.

Burke County deputies tell us the suspect has barricaded himself in a room at the Knights Inn.

Richmond County deputies, Richmond County SWAT and Burke County Sheriff's Office are on the scene.

