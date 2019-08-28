Stacey Abrams won't run for Sen. Isakson's seat, spokesperson confirms

After Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson announced his resignation Wednesday morning, Stacey Abrams was quick to address speculation that she might run for the seat.

Leader Abrams tweeted a statement from her spokesman, that reads:

"Our thoughts are with Senator Isakson and his family. Leader Abrams' focus will not change: she will lead voter protection efforts in key states across the country, and make sure Democrats are successful in Georgia in 2020. While she will not be a candidate herself, she is committed to helping Democratic candidates win both Senate races next year."

Abrams was a high-profile gubernatorial candidate in Georgia in 2018 but lost the election to Republican Brian Kemp. She served as minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017. She has become an outspoken advocate against voter suppression since her gubernatorial race.

Sen. Isakson's term was not due to end until 2022, leaving three years for whoever fills his seat.

