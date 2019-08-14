Stacey Abrams will not run in 2020, but instead head an anti-voter suppression movement

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Sources say former Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia will not be running for office, including the president, in 2020.

Instead, Abrams said on Twitter she will focus on voter protection. According to the New York Times, Abrams announced her decision not to run Tuesday afternoon at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades convention in Las Vegas.

She posted on Twitter: "I am excited to announce the launch of #FairFight2020, a comprehensive initiative to staff, fund, and train voter protection teams on-the-ground in battleground states across the country."

In a video announcement, Abrams said: "the promise of free democracy in America depends on free and fair elections, but the scourge of modern voter suppression and broken electoral processes threaten that process."

For more information, head to FairFight2020.com.

