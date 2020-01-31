Stacey Abrams visits Augusta town hall

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A "Ready to Vote" town hall was held tonight in order to make sure everyone knew the importance of their vote. To drive the point home a special guest was called up to speak.

Jordan Johnson is running for Commissioner for Richmond County District 1. The town hall was held to make sure people knew about the upcoming elections. It also served to let the community know about their rights as voters.

Former Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor, Stacey Abrams made an appearance and did not hold back about how important it is to go out and vote.

"I believe that our democracy is our power." she said. "The right to vote is how we express that power."

Abrams also has a voting group called "Fair Fight." It focuses on educating voters on their rights and encourages voter participation.

The crowd was almost halfway full of community members; coming from Richmond, Burke, and Augusta. Issues were brought up by speakers that they plan to tackle head on if they get elected.

One issue in particular was the infrastructure in Richmond county. Abrams tackled it head on and told the listeners what they had to do.

"Those infrastructure issues don't get solved in Washington." shes said. "They don't get solved in Atlanta. They get solved here in Augusta."

At the end of the night, Abrams said the power lies with the voters. The election of November 2018 saw a record number of voter turnout.

"I want to see poeple show up in May the way they showed up in November of 2018." she said. "If the people who turned out to vote in 2018 show up again and recognize that primaries matter; that local elections matter. They will start to see the changes they need."