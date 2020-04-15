Stacey Abrams tells Elle Magazine she would be an "excellent running mate" to Joe Biden

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a wide-ranging interview with Elle Magazine, Georgia's former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she thinks she'd be an "excellent running mate" to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors," Abrams told the magazine. "I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Abrams has become a name being passed around among Democratic circles in regard to becoming Biden's running mate.

Biden actually met Abrams last March as Biden weighed running for president.

Abrams narrowly lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial campaign to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Since that loss, Abrams has channeled her work toward Fair Fight, a group dedicated to election reform.

