Stacey Abrams is open to a VP nod on the Democratic ticket in 2020

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

Speaking to the National Press Club, Stacey Abrams says she's open for a vice president nomination on the 2020 Democratic ticket. (Source: Gray TV)

(WRDW/WAGT) -- One year after former state House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the gubernatorial election, she’s considering joining another race -- just not quite yet.

At the National Press Club in Washington, Abrams spoke to voters and journalists about her work to end voter suppression, one of the reasons she believes she came up short of votes during the 2018 race.

During her speech, Abrams mentioned she would like another chance to “win an election.”

She later told the audience she’s not considering running for either of Georgia’s open Senate seats, but she did say she would consider accepting a VP nomination.

“Would I be honored to serve as the 2nd to a person who is trying to fix our nation, absolutely,” Abrams said. “Would I be open to doing so with some of the top nominees? Absolutely. I am a Democrat. I am open to serving.”

In the meantime Abrams says she is focusing on her group “Fair Fight Action”, which has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Georgia for mismanagement of the 2018 election.

She also promised that her third novel, a legal thriller, will be released soon.

