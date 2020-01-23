Stacey Abrams: Time to stop fighting past elections

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

(AP) -- Democratic politician and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams says it's time to move beyond past elections.

Abrams, who lost a close election for Georgia governor to Brian Kemp in 2018, told the crowd at the University of New England in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday that it's incumbent on Democrats to push for fair voting access and a fair census count as the 2020 election nears.

Abrams also says she would be “all in” if asked to help a Democratic presidential nominee.

She also called the Democratic hopefuls an “extraordinary crop” of candidates.

