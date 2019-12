Sunday, December 29, 2019

News 12 NBC 26

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- St. Mary Help of Christians Church in Aiken says baby Jesus was stolen from their outdoor nativity scene.

The church said in a Facebook post that surveillance footage shows two young men and a young woman walking nearby the nativity on Saturday night.

If you have any information, Aiken Public Safety is working this case.