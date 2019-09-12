Sprint Food Stores holding job fair in Augusta

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Sprint Food Stores is holding an Augusta job fair for people looking to work for the locally-owned convenience store chain.

The fair will run next week on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the corner of Broad Street and Augusta Common. It’s running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sprint says no appointment is necessary, and jobseekers could be hired onsite for part-time and full-time positions. They’ll be hiring retail and food service associates for all of its Georgia and South Carolina locations.

Job-seekers can also apply anytime online at SprintFS.com or by texting “SPRINT” to 85000.

