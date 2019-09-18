Spokesman: Male teacher placed on paid leave after making 'inappropriate' comments to female student

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Richmond County School System teacher has been placed on administrative leave following an incident with a student.

According to school system spokesman Kaden Jacobs, the incident in question happened at Glenn Hills High School.

Jacobs said a male teacher made inappropriate comments of an "intimate nature" to a female student.

Administrators were told of the incident and quickly removed the teacher from the classroom and placed him on leave with pay.

The RCBOE Police and administrators are continuing to investigate.

