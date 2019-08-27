Speed bumps, new signs, lights: Will it fix accidents at Olive Road overpass?

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Commission voted on what they should do about the accidents that have been happening at the Olive Road overpass.

There have been eight reported crashes so far this year. For decades, dozens of cars were swallowed by the bridge.

The road is closed now after a U-Haul truck crashed there two weeks ago. But coming soon are traffic changes.

Leaders voted to add speed bumps, new LED signs, and signs that say no trucks. The railroad company who is in charge of the overpass, CSX told commission today they'd like the road closed permanently.

A rep said it feels like they've tried everything, even a big structure that warns people ahead of time. But ultimately the city's traffic engineering said closing it would be unfair to the many neighbors who use that route.

"It would be a long detour to get around it every day. So we really would like to keep it open. We just got to try to see if we can make it safer and also see if maybe we can impart for information to the driver so we don't keep having accidents at this location," said John Ussery, the director of traffic engineering.

This still has to go to full commission next week. That's when leaders plan to see cost estimates and official plans.

