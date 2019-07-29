Special needs kids receive chance of a lifetime with sailing trip

Monday, July 29, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A local group of campers are learning and receiving an experience of a lifetime.

“I think I have more funny then the kids do,” said David Freeman, a pediatric hospitalist at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, said.

Freeman gets to watch the kids evolve every day while at Camp Ivey.

Sailer Daniel Fodera only sees them one day out of the week long camp, but he introduces the over 30 special needs campers to things many have never seen before.

“For many of them, it's their first time in a sail boat, and for some of them it's their first time on any boat,” Fodera said. “Some kids have never even been up to the lake.”

Sailing teaches the kids teamwork, communication, and helps build their confidence while also educating them about something new.

“They get some independence out of it, and they build confidence. They meet new friends. They get a chance to be away just like a regular child at camp,” Freeman said.

Fodera agrees.

“We show them how a sail boat works,” Fodera said. “The sail boat is, of course, powered by the wind, so we instruct the kids on how that works.”

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved