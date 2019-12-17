Special guest announced to join legendary rock band KISS in Columbia on final tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rock 'n' roll fans rejoice: KISS has added a stop in Columbia to their final tour ever.

The End of the Road Tour was so popular the band decided to add several shows -- including one right here in the Midlands.

KISS will come to the Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 11, 2020.

One of the most raucous bands of rock 'n' roll, KISS promises an all-out live show. And they say this one is all about their fans.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," the band said. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

Special guest David Lee Roth will join the tour for its Columbia stop, bringing more classic hits to the show.

Tickets are on sale now.

Find special VIP packages on kissonline.com. Tickets for the general public can be bought on ticketmaster.com, livenation.com and in person at the box office at Colonial Life Arena.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band has sold 100 million albums worldwide.

