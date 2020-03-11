Special Olympics Georgia suspends games statewide ahead of coronavirus fears

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Special Olympics has moved to suspend Special Olympics games statewide.

In a statement, the group says they are taking steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are requesting the suspension of all local and area competitions and practices through March 31," the statement said.

Locally, the games have been suspended in Columbia County for March 27.

"We did not make this decision lightly and know that it will have an impact on Special Olympics Georgia athletes around the state," the statement said.

We are saddened to announce the decision by State Special Olympics officials to suspend the Special Olympics Games, including the games planned in Columbia County for March 27, 2020. Please see the attached statement regarding the decision. pic.twitter.com/DKwGs9JVmG — Columbia County School District (@columbiageorgia) March 11, 2020

