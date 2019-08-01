South Carolina's Tax Free weekend starts Friday!

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina is set to kick off their sales tax holiday weekend on Aug. 2nd through Aug. 4th, and we're On Your Side with everything you need to know for the back to school deals.

During the weekend, you can get all of your kid's school supplies and not have to pay the 6% state sales tax or any local taxes. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million statewide during the holiday weekend.

It's not limited to just school supplies.

Shoppers will pay no sales tax on items ranging from clothing and shoes to book bags and computers.

For the third year in a row, there will be no tax-free weekend in Georgia.

Check out these lists of items that the SCDOR says are exempt from sales tax and not exempt. Not-exempt items mean you have to pay sales tax for those items.

