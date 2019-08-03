South Carolina's Tax-Free Weekend brings back-to-school savings

Saturday, August 3, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - With back-to-school right around the corner, lots of parents are starting to feel the heat of all the back-to-school shopping.

Thankfully, South Carolina's Tax-Free Weekend is here to help relieve some of that burden.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, exempt items include school supplies, clothing, footwear, computers, and printers. However, things like furniture and jewelry are not exempt.

Kids like Adalyn Penland look forward to back-to-school shopping. She rattled off the long list of school supplies she purchased with her mom Tiffany at the Staples in Aiken.

Tiffany was not so excited about the price of all the items. She says the school-supply shopping list she was provided seems excessive, but she gets all the items anyway

"This one bag is like $40 and I'm not done yet," she said.

Tax-free weekend certainly alleviates some of that financial burden. The South Carolina Department of Revenue estimates shoppers saved up to 3 million dollars during tax free weekend in previous years.

Josh McCall, sales manager at Staples Aiken, says he expects the foot traffic to more than double at his store this weekend. He says on any normal weekend, Staples Aiken serves about 1,500 customers. This weekend, he says they are tracking around 3,600.

Tax-free weekend goes through Sunday in stores throughout South Carolina and applies to online purchases as well.

