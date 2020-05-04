Here's how South Carolina is trying to make jobless claims easier

Monday, May 4, 2020

Coping with a continued wave of jobless claims that’s staggering compared to the Great Recession, South Carolina has expanded the hours and staffing of its unemployment assistance call centers.

The call centers for the first time began taking calls on Saturdays in a launch that happened over the weekend. The centers are now taking calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, while offering extended hours – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – on weekdays.

MORE | South Carolina sees decline in filings, but unemployment is still at a record high

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says more than 400,000 in the state have filed new claims in the past six weeks.

It's overwhelming the system and causing delays. Employment officials are working to improve the process.

The agency says its staff had been working on previous Saturdays making outbound calls only.

The agency has also increased the number of call takers from 49 to 450.

The department says the state has a record number of unemployed people and it is doing everything it can to simplify the system and help people successfully navigate the claims process.

The agency ran a comparison of initial claims during the Great Recession versus current volume with the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the results are staggering. At the peak of the Great Recession, the largest week for initial claims was in April 2009, with 13,848 initial claims filed. The peak experienced to date with the COVID-19 pandemic is 87,686 claims in a one-week period.

You can reach the call center at 1-866-831-1724.

PANDEMIC | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

