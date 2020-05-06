South Carolina to test all residents and staff at nursing homes for COVID-19

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it will test residents and staff members at every nursing home in the state for COVID-19 as part of a four-phase testing plan.

According to the release, this extensive testing plan is part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase COVID-19 testing in South Carolina, especially for those at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus, like nursing home residents and the staff members who care for them.

Beginning next week, DHEC will begin a phased testing approach to include approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at the 194 nursing homes in the state.

This is a part of a four-phase testing plan.According to the release, the first phase will begin May 11 with approximately 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities. While these facilities were identified based on risk, the majority of them volunteered to be tested in phase one.

The statewide testing of the 194 facilities is anticipated to be complete by the end of May.

The facilities have been notified of this testing plan, and DHEC staff are working with facilities to answer any questions or concerns ahead of the testing roll out.

According to the release, in addition to providing universal testing, DHEC’s disease investigation staff is working with facilities to prevent additional cases by investigating when a COVID-19 case is reported involving a staff member or resident. This includes that all nursing homes are required to report COVID-19 infections to DHEC.

According to the release, a typical response includes:

- Frontline epidemiologists contact the facility to collect preliminary information about residents and staff.

- Frontline staff connect the facilities with DHEC Infection Preventionists who provide facility-specific consultations.

- Guidance is provided about how to assess possible exposures, restriction of activities, isolation and quarantine measures, appropriate use of personal protective equipment and disease monitoring in staff and residents to rapidly detect additional cases.

On March 13, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order that stopped public visitation to nursing homes in order to help protect the vulnerable population of residents, staff and visitors.

