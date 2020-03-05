South Carolina ticket holder wins $500,000 from lottery

Thursday, March 5, 2020

HILTON HEAD, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A lucky South Carolinian purchased and won $500,000 in last night's lottery drawing.

The winner purchased the lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at Kangaroo Express #400 at 85 Pope Avenue on Hilton Head Island.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn for a prize of $100,000. The ticket holder "Powered-Up" for an additional $1, increasing the winnings to $500,000 when a "5" was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 - Wednesday, March 4

4-5-9-25-36

Power-Up: 5

Check your tickets as winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim any prizes. More than 5,200 ticket holders will win prizes up to $500,000 in last night's Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The odd of winning $500,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 8,031,072.

