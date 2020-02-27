South Carolina sued over its ban on LBGTQ sex ed discussions

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — It is against state law in South Carolina for public school sex education classes to mention anything other than heterosexual relationships, unless the talk involves sexually transmitted diseases. A federal lawsuit now aims to change that.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed by The National Center for Lesbian Rights and Lambda Legal says the state's Comprehensive Health Education Act violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The state Attorney General has issued an opinion stating that a court would likely conclude the law is unconstitutional.

The state Department of Education says parents have the option for the children to opt out of the school sex education curriculum.

