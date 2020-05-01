South Carolina state parks reopen today on a limited basis

Friday, May 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Stuck inside this past month? If you’re looking for a place to stretch your legs, while social distancing, you’re about to have some new options.

Friday, May 1, South Carolina’s state parks will reopen.

Soon you’ll be able to walk, hike, or ride your bike in some of the most beautiful places in our state again.

Some parts of the parks plan to remain closed, however, like picnic shelters, playgrounds and community buildings.

The parks also ask that everyone respect the state’s social distancing guidelines. Each park will have limits on how many people can visit at once.

State parks plan to honor any existing camping and cabin reservations, as long as they were scheduled for check-in on or after Friday, May 1.

Some parks will take new reservations as early as May 11.

