South Carolina state parks closing through month of April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – All state parks in South Carolina will be closed through the month of April, according to an announcement Friday morning.

A press release from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism states the closing will take effect Saturday, March 28 through Thursday, April 30 to support the state’s response to COVID-19. The closure is designed to keep visitors and employees as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

Visitors who are currently occupying campsites and cabins can remain through the duration of their rental reservation as long as they continue to practice the state’s recommendations for social distancing, the release stated. All new reservation arrivals, however, from Saturday, March 28, to Thursday, April 30, will be cancelled and refunds issued.

This is the third limited-access directive the Park Service has made this month in response to public health advisories. Earlier, state parks cancelled all large-group gathering reservations and suspended all interpretive programming and special events for March. Those suspensions remain in place through April. For two days this week, parks closed day-use areas like picnic grounds, lakefronts and trails. Those areas will remain closed through April 30 as well.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.