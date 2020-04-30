South Carolina sees decline in filings, but unemployment is still at a record high

Thursday, April 30, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina saw its second week-over-week decline in initial unemployment filings.

However, the chief of the state's Department of Employment and Workforce says South Carolina still has a record number of unemployed workers due to the economic turmoil of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the week ending April 25, advance figures for claims in the state totaled 65,159, a decrease of 7,957 initial claims from the week before.

This is the second week of a reported decrease in initial claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. This means 65,159 individuals who both live and work in the state filed an initial claim between April 19 and April 25.

In the past six weeks, more than 400,000 people have filed initial claims.

The agency said that since March 15, it has paid more than $585 million in a combination of state unemployment benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others) and the $600-per-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

From a high of 87,686 two weeks ago, the 65,134 new claims this week reflect a drop of 22,552 claims.

“We want everyone to know that we are doing everything in our power to assist people in obtaining benefits and are preparing to help people find jobs when the economy turns around,” state Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the agency announced extended hours for its call center and it has increased the number of people answering phones from 49 to more than 450, Ellzey said.

“We are also working with the call center provider to make the system more efficient and productive,” Ellzey said.

The vendor has been revising the wording of questions in an attempt to eliminate issues, Ellzey said.

