South Carolina sees 44 more coronavirus cases, including one in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — More than 40 more cases of coronavirus have been discovered in South Carolina, including one in Aiken County, authorities said Tuesday.

The detection of 44 additional cases of COVID-19 brings the state's total to 342 cases in 36 counties, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

• Aiken County: 1 case

• Anderson County: 1 case

• Beaufort County: 1 case

• Charleston County: 5 cases

• Chesterfield County: 1 case

• Clarendon County: 1 case

• Darlington County: 1 case

• Dorchester County: 1 case

• Florence County: 2 cases

• Greenville County: 8 cases

• Horry County: 3 cases

• Jasper County: 1 case

• Kershaw County: 4 cases

• Marlboro County: 1 case

• Richland County: 4 cases

• Spartanburg County: 1 case

• Sumter County: 4 cases

• York County: 4 cases

“As the number of cases and community spread expectedly increase in our state, we reiterate the importance of taking daily prevention practices to protect yourself and your community,” Dr. Jonathan Knoche of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a news release. “We all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community.”

People with symptoms are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings.

All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health. DHEC continues to provide new and updated guidance about COVID-19 at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

