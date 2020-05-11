South Carolina salons, gyms could get OK today to reopen, but are they ready?

Monday, May 11, 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said his decision to open businesses like salons and gyms could come as soon as today, but not all owners think they’re ready.

Some Lowcountry stylists are concerned about the guidelines they may be expected to follow and just how long they will have to get their salon chairs ready for clients to return.

“Definitely have hesitations considering we don’t really have any guidelines in place yet that have been given. All we’ve seen is what other states have been given and then the shortage of supplies that we already have,” Owner of The Blonde Knot Chelsee Orr said.

MORE | South Carolina business owners will have option to do indoor dining

“I read we should have been buying stuff and preparing all along. Well, we don’t have an income right now. So, what little bit we have, we’re supposed to, instead of paying our bills, buy the potential supplies? I’m not making that choice. If it’s buy groceries or buy face masks, I’m going to buy groceries. That’s where we’re at right now,” said Nicole Spencer, owner of Brush Beauty Lounge.

Meanwhile, some studio owners that rent space to salons are doing what they can to model the measures other states have required.

“We are just trying to be prepared. As soon as he gives us the word, we want to be able to move forward,” said David Manzi, owner of Cirque Salon Studios. “We’d just like to hear a date and give us the guidelines that they’re expecting.”

Stylists said they want to get back to work but urged their clients to be patient once the governor gives the go ahead for them to reopen.

It could take longer for clients to get an appointment because of the possible restrictions they will be required to follow.

“We want to work. We want to see our clients, and we want to do what we’re passionate about, which is doing hair,” Spencer said. “But we have to not just think about ourselves and our clients, we have families.”

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.