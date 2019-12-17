South Carolina prison guard accused in attack on inmate

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

(AP) -- Authorities say a prison guard in South Carolina opened a cell door and allowed inmates to attack the prisoner inside.

37-year-old Alicia Nicole Smith is facing charges of accessory before the act of a felony and misconduct in office. A spokeswoman for the South Carolina Department of Corrections said she did not know whether Smith had an attorney.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Smith was a sergeant at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia on Nov. 10 when video surveillance footage shows she allowed about 11 inmates to enter the victim's cell.

The inmate inside suffered a black eye and other injuries.

