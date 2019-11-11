South Carolina mother donates her kidney to her son. Both doing well

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Jeff Brown and his wife Erin have waited over two years to give this update: Their son, Lukas, just received a new kidney.

Mom Erin was the donor.

“Luke and Erin underwent a successful transplant at Levine Children's,” Jeff said. “Lukas then spent 19 days in the hospital and handled it like a champ. Hours after the surgery, the kidney was working perfectly.”

Lukas is now at home in Indian Land (South Carolina) and acting, his parents say, like a completely new kid. He was born in April 2017 with end-stage kidney disease and earlier this year, they found out his mom was a match for the transplant.

“He used to not have much of an appetite, but now he eats EVERYTHING in sight,” Jeff said. “He is so happy and you can tell he feels 100 times better than before. He’s 2-and-a-half, but as he grows up he’ll have an awesome scar to show his friends.”

Erin is also recovering nicely. Jeff said she spent four days in the hospital and will soon be cleared to hold Luke again.

“Big sister, Lilly, is also excited to have her little brother home,” Jeff said. “We’re all turning a corner.”

As for Lukas, he still has clinical appointments multiple times a week – going back and forth to the hospital – but everything is stable.

The Good, the Bad and the Always Real with #MollysKids.

It’s the Good updates that often mean most.

*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

