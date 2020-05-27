South Carolina launches third unemployment benefits program

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The SC Department of Employment and Workforce launches the next benefits program for those who have exhausted their unemployment benefits.

The program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) provides 13 additional weeks of state unemployment benefits after the 20 weeks provided by South Carolina have expired. This is the third state program of the CARES Act.

Individuals are still eligible to receive the financial support needed to sustain them if they:

- have exhausted all regular unemployment insurance benefit payments.

- had a benefit year end after July 1, 2019, but have not qualified for a new benefit year.

- are able and available for work and are actively seeking work.

- are not eligible for unemployment benefits under any other state or federal program.

Individuals should have been notified by the Department of Workforce if they are eligible for the program.

