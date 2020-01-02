South Carolina inmate with Aiken ties captured 40 years after escaping from jail

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Anderson County inmate who escaped in 1979 has been captured in Deleware.

Jose Chico Romero, now 64, used a fake ID and was arrested by police in Dover, Deleware under the name Arnaldo Figueroa.

He was arrested Monday without incident.

Romero was serving an 18-year sentence for a robbery that happened in Aiken County when he escaped from a work crew in December of 1979.

Romero is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Deleware, and he has waived extradition to South Carolina.

He also is charged with public intoxication, loitering, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree forgery, criminal impersonation and being an out-of-state fugitive.

Once he's back in South Carolina, he will finish out his sentence with seven years left, plus any additional time for his escape.

