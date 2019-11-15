South Carolina hunter shot, mistaken for a deer

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina hunter has been shot after he was mistaken for a deer by one of his hunting buddies.

News outlets report the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the incident was reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Westminster. Capt. Robert McCullough says a group of men was hunting together when a man got out of his deer stand and was mistaken for a deer and shot.

Authorities say the man was shot with buckshot through the upper body and was taken to a hospital in Greenville. Officials say his condition was not available but noted he was undergoing surgery.

No charges have been filed.

McCullough says the incident is a reminder for hunters to wear orange when in the wilderness.

