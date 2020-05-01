South Carolina has over 6,000 cases of COVID-19 as reported by DHEC

Friday, May 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina announced 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths were reported to DHEC.

According to DHEC, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,258 and those who have died to 256.

Reports show eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Greenville (1), Clarendon (3), Florence (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties. One occurred in a middle-aged individual from Spartanburg (1) county.

However, based on data we for 4,873 of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of April 30, 78 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 22 percent remain ill.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Charleston (6), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (4), Colleton (6), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (3), Florence (21), Greenville (11), Hampton (3), Horry (8), Jasper (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (9), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (16), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (9), York (5)

