South Carolina getting 3 planeloads of coronavirus protective gear

Monday, May 11, 2020

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster today will welcome the arrival of three planeloads of personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response efforts.

We'll be streaming live video from the event, so check back here and on News 12 for coverage.

McMaster will join the Boeing Co., the Medical University of South Carolina, members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation and other local officials to welcome the three Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft.

The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston.

A similar event occurred on April 26 when one of the wide-body freighters arrived at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport with 1.5 million surgical masks.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.