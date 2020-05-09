South Carolina business owners will soon have the option to do indoor dining

Saturday, May 9, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY,(WRDW/WAGT) -- Restaurants in South Carolina get the green light to open indoor dining on Monday, just one week after opening outdoor dining.

Many say they're debating on whether or not they should wait because of the obstacles they face with tight restrictions.

Restrictions are relaxing, and now the choice is up to business owners.

Some owners say they want to open their doors for dine-ins, but it's just not going to happen as soon as next week.

As business owners finally adjust to outdoor dining, they now have the choice to let people inside too.

"We are not quite ready," said Roberto Garado, the corporate kitchen manager of The Pizza Joint.

He says they need more time to prepare, and more time to plan ways to open safely.

Down at Flanigan's Ice Cream they have limited indoor seating .

They says its a struggle trying to do seating arrangements required in a tight space.

"The hotter it gets the more people want to stay inside, so hopefully by the time the real heat hits we will be in good shape," said Renee Markiewicz, the owner.

If a business chooses to do indoor dining, they can only allow 50 percent of occupancy inside.

Tables must be six to eight feet apart, and sanitation must be strictly enforced.

Each employee must pass a health check prior to each shift.

Business owners say they are doing whatever it takes to open their doors safely.

"We are just very appreciative of all our customers," said Markiewicz.

Governor McMaster also says he plans to address "close contact" businesses such as barbershops, salons, and gyms on Monday.