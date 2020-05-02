South Carolina business owners are bracing themselves for big changes on Monday

Saturday, May 2, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As Georgians take their first weekend after the stay at home order was lifted, people in South Carolina are bracing for many changes Monday.

Governor McMaster announced he's also lifting the "work or home" order, and he is easing restrictions for local business owners.

It's a tough decision for many business owners to decide whether or not to close their doors.

Some are hoping that Governor McMaster's new executive order will be the answer to slowly easing back to normal.

As Georgia comes back to life, some restaurants are still hesitant to make that jump.

"I am going to have to make a call very shortly," said Phillip Harris, the owner of Bill's Family Restaurant.

Across the river in South Carolina, it's quiet as people are still sheltering in place.

"It's been a pressure on a lot of small locally owned places," said Mac Poplin, the owner of Whats Cookin.

He's preparing to open for business Monday when Governor McMaster's "work or home" order is lifted.

"Tables can be spread out more, and we have the barber shop next door that still wont be open. We will be putting a couple of tables in front for service," said Poplin.

The executive order spells out what places can and can't do.

Restaurants can open their doors but only for outdoor dining.

The order states service must be in open areas like patios or temporary tents.

The number of people at the table cannot exceed eight people, Poplin says he can make it work.

He's planning to set up cafeteria style dining in the alley.

"I think many people who are going to come and eat outside are the same ones who are getting take out," said Poplin.

Other places say they'll set up tables outside with barricades between them.

"We are ready to go and we are all steam ahead," said Poplin.

Owners will be responsible for managing the property as normal to ensure that layouts and procedures are followed.

