South Carolina agency details extent of damage from April 13 tornadoes

Friday, April 24, 2020

A week after a deadly tornado struck Orangeburg County, S.C., debris and destruction were still visible across the area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The latest damage estimates for the April 13 severe storms in South Carolina show 1,581 homes were affected in the state.

The storm outbreak left a path of destruction from tornadoes and high winds in Georgia and South Carolina.

The storms caused several deaths n South Carolina, including two in Orangeburg County.

Figures released Friday by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division showed 1,581 homes were affected by the storms, including 217 with major damage and 211 that were destroyed.

On the South Carolina side of the CSRA, the agency said major damage was reported in Aiken, Barnwell, Orangeburg and Saluda counties. Bamberg County saw localized damage.

The agency said the National Weather Service has confirmed there were 25 tornadoes.

Among the local victims were Gerald Chavis, 63, and his wife, 68-year-old Doris Chavis. They died of blunt-force trauma in a home on Preserver Road in the Orangeburg County community of Neeses.

